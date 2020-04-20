Potter’s House gives out 1,000 meals in Winston-Salem in honor of executive director battling cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Potter’s House gave out 1,000 meals to the Winston-Salem community in honor of John Young, the executive director of the organization.

He’s currently in his Winston-Salem home battling stage four gallbladder cancer.

Each styrofoam box stacked on the table at the corner of Claremont Avenue and 25th Street in Winston-Salem holds a barbecue dinner. It’s a dinner John could not prepare.

“He’s also a barbecue pitmaster so his barbecue community reached out to me and said, ‘We want to do something for your dad,'” said Michelle Young, his daughter.

People here in this Winston-Salem community view John as a local hero. He’s dedicated more than 40 years of his life to public service.

“He is a former policeman, a former volunteer fireman, a prison chaplain, the whole nine. And he loves the community.”

Sunday night, his friends and family decided what better way to honor him and the people he loves to help.

“They said lets do a parade, feed the community, feed the EMS, first responders and hospitals, so we fed a lot of people today,” said Michelle.

Her father would normally cook for these events held at least once a month in the community.

He loves to create a brighter tomorrow for these families.

“It’s really sad to see that Mr. John is not doing very well, but it means a lot for us to come out here and help everyone because I really appreciate what they do,” said Isabella Bastin, a pitmaster.