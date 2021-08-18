Potential COVID-19 exposure cancels football game between Southern Alamance High, Graham High

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — What was supposed to be the first football game of the year has now been canceled because of COVID-19.

Just days away from the first school bell, Southern Alamance High School and Graham High School will not play this Friday.

This was after the Graham High School football team that had a potential exposure. The team has not practiced since.

Parents were notified sometime early last week.

Come this Friday, the stadium at Graham will look like the same — blank scoreboard, empty stands and pure quiet.

Not a sight typically seen under the Friday night lights.

“We were also excited about Friday nights, having people in our stands and watching our kids run around and have a good time,” said George Robinson, Alamance-Burling School System Athletic Director.

Now, both Graham and Southern Alamance will have to wait to play their first game of the season.

“We really can’t confirm whether if there is a positive case with a student or adult. We have just been affected with some COVID-related issues,” Robinson said.

“They have roughly 25-28 kids in a program and with the number of kids potentially affected, we couldn’t possibly allow them to play Friday.”

Robinson said schools are following very strict guidelines to ensure student safety.

“When we find out there’s a potential exposure, we’ll contact the school nurse, the system nurse and they, in turn, get in touch with the local health department and then take our guidance from them,” Robinson said.

The Department of Health then makes the decision on whether the entire team needs quarantine.

This is the reality of a COVID world.

While the stands will not have fans in them this week, Robinson is asking people in the community to understand their choices affect all students.

“Lay our politics aside, have a little faith, just go get vaccinated. If we get vaccinated, there’s less potential for us to disrupt not only this season but a wrestling season, a basketball season, track season.”

Graham High is hoping to get the all-clear to resume practices again sometime next week.

Southern Alamance High is scheduled to play next Friday.

No word on when the two teams will match up again. Reports indicate the game won’t be made up.