Poll workers needed in the Triad; businesses offering incentives to employees to help

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While county election staff is working quickly to review ballots requests, they’re also in need of more people working the polls.

Many people who work the polls on Election Day are typically older, if not retired. But with the coronavirus still lurking, county elections offices are turning to younger faces to greet voters this November.

With at least 30,000 people still needed to work the North Carolina polls this November, county elections offices in the Triad are getting creative to staff precincts.

“We need close to 800 [poll workers] for Election Day and 360 for early voting. We’re pretty close,” said Tim Tsujii, Forsyth County Board of Elections director.

When Tsujii realized the pandemic could affect who mans the polls, the board reached out to local colleges and universities for help.

“We’re still filling the slots but we’re getting names on an ongoing basis and we’re almost through in assigning all the poll workers for all the polling places,” Tsujii stated.

It’s not just universities answering the call but local businesses as well. Cheesecakes by Alex owner Alex Amoroso is closing his Greensboro and Winston-Salem bakeries on Election Day so his employees can vote and help out at their local precinct. They’ll receive a paid day off.

“It should be something national and always should have been. Hopefully other businesses will also reach out and do the same. I just think it’s an important time. Elections are always important and it’s important for businesses to support that,” Amoroso said.

Forsyth County has about 80% of polls staffed. Guilford County is reviewing applications. So far the board has received 800 and needs to fill 1,200 spots.