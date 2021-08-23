POLL: Does FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine change your mind about getting vaccinated?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the most common arguments against getting the COVID-19 vaccine was that it had not yet received full approval from the FDA.

Now, the FDA has approved Pfizer’s vaccine.

“The FDA has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Does that change your mind about getting the shot?” FOX8 asks in a Twitter poll on Monday.

Protests erupted earlier this year after Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Health announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all employees.

Cone Health is giving employees until Oct. 1 to get the vaccine and until Oct. 9 to submit proof of vaccination.

On July 29, protesters rallied outside of Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Health care workers from other hospitals showed up to lend support, like Lorri Lemons, who had already gotten her vaccine.

“December or January, I was one of the first to get it. I’m here because it should be a choice. It’s not FDA approved yet,” Lemons said at the time.

Protesters rally against Cone Health’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro

FOX8 asked some people out in the crowd, if the vaccines do get full FDA approval, would they change their minds?

“I think I would consider it if there was more data out,” said Amy Bowles, a Wake Forest Baptist employee.