Piedmont universities discuss making COVID vaccine mandatory

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Colleges and universities in the Piedmont Triad could soon require all students to get the COVID vaccine before coming back to campus.

So far, Rutgers University in New Jersey is the only school in the country to announce an official vaccine mandate.

For weeks, Triad colleges and universities have thought about requiring the COVID vaccine.

“On a college campus, the life is being around people, interacting. A lot of times that’s in group settings, and the only way we’re going to get back to normalcy is to get vaccinated,” said Zach Smith, UNCG emergency management director.

UNCG, High Point University, NC A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University, Bennett College, Elon University and Wake Forest University all tell FOX8 students are encouraged to get the shot and have yet to make a decision on whether it will be a requirement in the future.

“Because of the emergency-use authorization and a lot of conversations around it being a new vaccine is just something we haven’t moved forward with yet,” Smith explained.

Smith who also oversees UNCG’s community vaccine clinic tells FOX8 a possible vaccine requirement has gotten mixed reviews.

“I feel like making it mandatory may be a step too far,” said Matthew Poole, a student at Guilford College. Poole got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday afternoon.

“I think it’s important to get vaccinated because the faster we all get vaccinated, the faster COVID goes away,” Jason Ellington, a freshman at UNCG, told FOX8.

Mckenna Jeffries, also a freshman, works at a local preschool and will soon receive her second dose of the COVID vaccine.

“Things can spread super easily because of dormitories and things like that. I can definitely see that happening here,” Jeffries explained.

Senior Kayla Crawford told us she’s scheduled her first dose for this weekend but says making the shot mandatory is a bad idea.

“I have friends that aren’t getting it, and I don’t feel like it’s my place to tell people what they can and cannot do, so I don’t think so,” Crawford said.

As UNCG gears up to open up its vaccine clinic to all students on campus next week, the discussions on a COVID requirement will continue.

“We are looking at all of the different aspects that go along with that and one of those being in communication with the UNC System, so if a decision is made, it would likely be from the UNC System level,” Smith concluded.

A spokesperson with the UNC System told FOX8 as of now, there is no requirement for the COVID vaccine.

College students are strongly recommended to get the shot.