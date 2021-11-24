Piedmont Triad prepares for first holiday with eased COVID restrictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thanksgiving will mark the first major holiday without a mask mandate in the Piedmont Triad since March 2020.

“Since the restrictions have lifted it’s just a great time of year,” said Kyle Helm, who visited downtown Greensboro.

On Wednesday, people enjoyed a night downtown with family and friends.

“I just feel honestly more love this year,” said Nana Ogburn, who visited downtown Greensboro. “I feel more happiness, relief and safety.”

This holiday season, a COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, and masks aren’t required.

“We’re getting out and not wearing masks,” said Nancy Cameron, who lives in Greensboro. “We’re seeing other people.”

Even without a mask mandate, some people told FOX8 they are not letting their guard down.

“It’s been really nice being home and everyone being vaccinated so we can actually interact with our family that we haven’t seen in a while,” said Lora Hampton, who grew up in Greensboro.

Getting the shot was important for Hampton who’s visiting from Florida.

“We’re all getting tested beforehand. But once we walk through the door, it’s going to be just enjoying each other’s company finally,” Hampton said.

The Alejandro family is giving thanks this year for the chance see the lights and visit the shops and restaurants.

“Everything is sort of normalizing and coming back,” Nanacy Alejandro said.

They’re happy to be done with the worst of the pandemic.

“The great thing for us is that we’re able to come back together and thank God that we’re healthy and that we got through the worst part of COVID,” Louis Alejandro said.

People are ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

“Getting the booster is going to really help us come together and have a really safe Thanksgiving,” Ogburn said.

Business owners still have the authority to require masks indoors in Guilford County.

A federal mandate requires masks in all federal transportation including buses, trains and airports and for most medical facilities.