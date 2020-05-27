Piedmont Triad nurse back from NYC says we need to move forward with caution

Tara Tomlinson had an up-close look at coronavirus treating COVID-19 patients in New York for two weeks.

Tomlinson is a critical care nurse and she’s back in the Piedmont Triad where things are starting to open back up, but she wants to remind everyone the virus is still here.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state had it’s highest one-day increase in positive cases and hospitalizations over the weekend.

Public health officials want people to understand the coronavirus fight is a marathon not a sprint.

“People see this as like a green flag and it’s not. We are really at a yellow caution flag. It’s not time to just think of this as it’s time to just treat things like normal,” Tomlinson said.

Over 700 people in North Carolina have already lost their lives to the virus.

“When you’ve had to tell somebody before, whether it’s COVID or just some other illness, that their family member has died or is dying, you really see how personal those things are, so each of those numbers represents somebody,” Tomlinson said.

It’s those families Tomlinson wants people to think about the next time they leave the house.

“Even if it doesn’t do anything for me I’m really doing it for other people so it’s really a time to show people that we care by wearing masks,” Tomlinson said.

She says how we move forward will depend on our individual actions.

“It’s definitely a time for selflessness and to put other people first and that’s how we will get through this,” Tomlinson said.