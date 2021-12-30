Piedmont Triad healthcare providers ask people to avoid emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing needs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad hospitals are urging people to not seek COVID-19 tests in emergency departments.

Representatives from all three of the major healthcare systems in the area; Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health have come together to say that it is important for people to seek care when they need it, but to do so in the right place.

There is concern that people seeking COVID-19 testing via local emergency departments may cause delays for people with emergency needs.

There are various resources for those seeking testing, and the health systems recommend making appointments via their websites. Testing is also available at most pharmacies. These resources are best for people who have symptoms or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

People seeking a negative test for travel, school or work clearance should NCDHHS Test Site Finder for a location.

Area health systems ask that people use virtual care, urgent care or their regular doctor whenever possible to avoid coming to the emergency department for non-life-threatening care.