Piedmont Triad families stay busy amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A near empty Friendly Center is a strange sight in Greensboro on a Saturday.

“You would think it’s like 3 in the morning, but it’s not,” said Tanese Lillie.

This is the first time Lillie and her 3-year-old twins Ian and Iris have left the house all day. They stopped at Five Guys to grab dinner.

“We’ve been taking a lot of naps. Playing games and watching movies. A lot of family movies,” Lillie said.

A similar deserted scene on Main Street in Lexington.

“It is dead for a Saturday, and it’s nice outside. Usually, there are a lot of people up here, but businesses are finding a way to do business,” said Monica and Anna Cauble.

The mother and daughter came into town to get dinner and order local.

“We’re going what we can to support them,” Monica said.

Beth Norris and her family added some artistic flair to their sidewalk Saturday morning with an inspirational quote.

“Mainly, we’ve just been hanging around having family time, and I’m learning how to become a teacher,” Norris said.

She hopes her High Point neighbor’s catch on and add to the art.

“It’s a choice whether you’re going to be positive or negative, and today I woke up and said today’s going to be the day I want to be the light to the world,” Norris said.

Plus one neighbor’s new pet duck seemed to be a hit with all the kids on the block.