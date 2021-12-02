Piedmont Triad doctors remain calm but on alert as omicron variant pops up in US

(WGHP) — On Thursday, the second reported case of the omicron variant was reported in the United States, while Piedmont Triad doctors remain calm, yet on alert for pop-up cases in North Carolina.

The latest case was reported in Minnesota by an individual who recently flew to New York. The first case was reported in California after an individual returned from South Africa.

Both individuals have reported mild symptoms.

While the recent variant has popped up in the states, doctors say it’s too early to predict when it will show up in North Carolina. It could be between two weeks to two months.

The virus largely remains a mystery to doctors in terms of how infectious it is, if it is more severe than previous strains of COVID, and if it will react in the same way to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health, explained on Thursday that it’s more important now than ever to get vaccinated. There have also been more breakthrough cases amongst those who have recently had COVID.

“We will not be able to boost our way out of the pandemic,” Priest said.

World data shows that omicron is more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19 and beta. However, it is unknown if the same is true for the delta variant.

Infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Dr. Christopher Ohl explained delta and omicron are fighting for dominance right now.

“We’ll have to see how this battle of supervillains between omicron and delta works out,” he said.

99% of COVID patients at Atrium Health and Novant Health have the delta strain of the virus. Omicron could be more contagious and outpace that due to its 50 different mutations.

Recent reports show the virus may act differently in children than adults.

“There have been anecdotal reports from around the world that the omicron has been mild among young people. We still don’t know its impact on older populations,” Priest said.

Studies have shown that vaccines should work against the new variant.

Manufacturers, such as Pfizer, are in the process of making changes to their current vaccine to attack omicron if the current vaccines prove less effective.

The company expects to have that complete within 100 days, with the ability to roll the vaccine out sometime in the spring.

Doctors stress, you do not need to wait for this to happen.

“I would not wait for a new vaccine three to four months from now. If you’re not vaccinated get vaccinated,” Priest said.

Treatment for patients with omicron might also have to change.

According to Ohl, early studies show remdesivir is more effective than antibody treatment for outpatient care.

“There really is a concern that monoclonal antibodies won’t be as effective. In fact, I’d be very surprised if they are. Companies are now developing omicron-specific monoclonal antibodies,” he said.