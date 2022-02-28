Piedmont Triad could be nearing end of the COVID-19 pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – The Piedmont Triad could be nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are moving into this global recognition of COVID-19 being an endemic disease,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director.

There are more people who are vaccinated and/or recovering from the virus. It makes her more comfortable about masks being optional.

Vann said there’s still work to do in this new phase. She is rolling out a new plan called COVID 2.0 response.

“Cases and positivity rate are becoming fairly unreliable metrics just because we know a lot of people are using their home testing,” she said.

Vann told FOX8 her team’s attention is on surveillance, community resources and prevention.

“I’m not really concerned about what our cases are going to look like or what our impact on the hospital is going to be,” Vann said.

Her team now depends more on what you flush in Greensboro and High Point since the surveillance is focused on what’s in wastewater.

“The testing is very accurate,” she said. “We’re testing that wastewater, and we’re finding traces of COVID-19 virus. And the higher the concentration of virus in that waste, the more indication we have higher community transmission.”

Vann said the best way to stop the spread continues to be vaccines, masking and using hand sanitizer. These things are all more widely available than when the virus was discovered.

“People know what they’re supposed to be doing,” Vann said. “We know that the knowledge is out there after two years.”

Vann wants to make sure community resources keep growing.

“We still have a lot of people that have not been vaccinated, so that work continues,” she said.

She told FOX8 it’s especially important for people 25 to 49-years-old to get vaccinated.

“They’ve been some of the highest individuals that have been infected with COVID, but they have some of the lower vaccination rates,” Vann said.

Her team is working with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to work on new messaging to reach more people.

“The messaging changes depending on the community. It depends on the culture. It depends on the age group,” she said.

The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community levels map has Guilford County in the orange category, which means high virus transmission.