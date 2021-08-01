Piedmont residents, businesses have mixed reactions to mask recommendations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In downtown Greensboro, opinions vary over mask recommendations.

“It’s a little inconsistent it doesn’t make sense to me,” Kayla Thomas said.

“It’s a critical time. People need to be safe now. Not tomorrow. Not last week. But now,” Robert Carter said.

While some businesses are considering bringing masks back, others like Seafood Destiny never got rid of their mask requirement.

“I wasn’t going to put profit before people,” said Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knox.

He has had his yellow sign outside his door, saying masks are required whether you’re vaccinated or not.

“Our customers who come in, they respect the sign. We see them if they are coming to the door. If they don’t have their mask, they go get it. We have not had one problem,” Knox said.

Missy Pendry, who owns PB&J Boutique in Archdale, says she feels differently. She plans to let her customers make their own decision.

“I need my customers. I can’t afford to isolate someone who doesn’t believe in a mask, and I can’t afford to isolate anyone who feels strongly about wearing a mask,” Pendry said.

People walked around downtown Winston-Salem mostly maskless over the weekend.

We spoke to Nana Ogbern who says she plans to continue to wear her mask even outdoors.

“It’s really interesting to see people freaking out about this when we done it before. I don’t think it’s a hard thing to do to put it on and go about your day,” she said.