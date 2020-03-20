Piedmont parents adjust to working from home, educating kids at same time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's the first Friday after a long week of parents working from home, while children have been out of school because of the coronavirus.

Things are changing day by day and new information is coming in minute by minute.

Neighborhoods are now the new office centers in Greensboro.

Inside each home is a new work environment with new distractions and families just trying to make the most of their new normal.

"It certainly has been a test of patience," Libby Ramsey said. "We're creating a balance from moment to moment."

Ramsey had to close her yoga studio, Dancing Dogs Yoga, on Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Now like so many other moms, she's taking her work home with her with virtual classes and conference calls, all while keeping her three kids occupied and educated.

"I'm looking and trying to figure out how to run my home life and my kids' life in every way," Ramsey said. "My third and fifth graders will start more specifically timed video conferences with their teachers."

But the color-coordinated, daily schedules can only do so much.

"It can't just be worksheets and online math problems," Ramsey said.

"It's really boring. I can't see my friends, and I'm stuck with them," said Margot, Ramsey's daughter. .

So Ramsey is teaching her kids some "life lessons" like caring for others.

"We're [writing] letters and making art for their grandparents and great-grandparents who can't go out anywhere," Ramsey said. "We taught everybody how to address an envelope."

She wants her kids to know every moment is a blessing, and how to look for something good in every day.

"One of our friends had an idea for everyone in our neighborhood to put a rainbow or a smiley face in their window," Ramsey said. "As a way for them to know, we're kind of all in this together."