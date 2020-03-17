Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Students at several colleges and universities were sent scrambling to pack across North Carolina.

The students are packing after the UNC school system announced all students must leave campus to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FOX8 spoke to several students at NC A&T State University and UNCG. They say they were caught off guard by the notice.

“It’s a shock to me honestly. I don’t know what to do because I live in Ohio,” said NC A&T senior Brittney Bolden.

To Bolden, these past few weeks don't feel like reality.

“I still thought we were able to stay on campus. I don’t know who’s going to help me. My car is small, so I’m like am I even going to fit everything in my car at this point? I don’t think so,” Bolden said.

As she figures out how to move her belongings, another fear lurks in the back of her mind: graduation.

“It’s going to be a struggle for me to get all of my stuff out of my room and go home by Friday," Bolden said. "I do want to graduate. I do want to walk across the stage. We had to pay so much in order to graduate."

Meanwhile, another senior FOX8 spoke to at UNCG is worried about finding a job during the unprecedented crisis.

"I'm hoping places still continue their hiring process and that we're not just all sitting, waiting ducks I guess you could say," Lauren Barnette said.

The state has not announced what will come of spring commencement and told students to wait for more information on that in the coming weeks.