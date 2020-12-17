Photos show Cone Health receiving first round of Pfizer COVID vaccines

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Cone Health.

On Thursday, the health care system released photos of the vaccine arriving.

At about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said they received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Novant Health told FOX8 on Monday they were anticipating arrival of the vaccine on Thursday as well.