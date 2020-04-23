People in the Triad still waiting on benefits weeks after filing for unemployment

People in the Piedmont Triad say they’re still waiting on their unemployment benefits.

It’s been more than a month for some people, and now they are struggling to pay the bills.

Tejhan Moore has been waiting for five weeks. He’s reached out to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security with no luck.

“It’s been really worrisome. I mean just sitting for weeks, weeks now. Not getting, not hearing anything from unemployment, not getting any word back from unemployment,” Moore said.

he lost his job in mid-March when Hops Burger Bar in Greensboro shut down. He says he filed his unemployment insurance claim that same week.

A few weeks ago his claim status changed from pending to open, but he still hasn’t seen any money.

“This is a system that employees and employers pay into. And when they need it, it should be there, and it should be made available in a timely fashion,” said State Senator Michael Garrett.

Sen. Garrett says the magnitude of people relying on the unemployment system is something the state was not prepared for.

He says the state is trying to find ways to speed up and improve the process, which includes easing restrictions on the application process and beefing up the state’s call center.

“We are catching up. The timeline and the gap are closing, not fast enough, but you know it’s an unprecedented time we are in, and every time we think we are turning the corner, there is some new piece of news or another company does mass layoffs because of the economic uncertainty,” Sen. Garrett said.

With no clear end in sight, those waiting for relief are left wondering how they will make ends meet.

“I’ve had to start planning for the second amount of bills, and so I’m just hoping that I get something before that next round of bills come, and I’m still waiting on my stimulus check as well.” Moore said.

Sen. Garrett says he was told once a claim is approved, it’s averaging two and a half to three weeks for those benefits to show.

He says if you are experiencing extremely long wait times and need help, send an email to michael.garrett@ncleg.net