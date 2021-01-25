People in the Triad crossing county lines for the coronavirus vaccine

People are anxious to get the coronavirus vaccine and it’s proving to be difficult to find out how and when they are going to get the shot.

People waited hours on the phone to get an appointment and now they are driving hours to secure a spot.

Local health departments say people are crossing county and state lines to get an appointment.

“I anticipate based on what community members are telling us once they get here that they will get a vaccine wherever they can,” said Renae Caldwell, with Novant Health.

The Forsyth County Health Department’s most recent report revealed nearly a quarter of people vaccinated did not live in in the county.

Major health care providers in the county, like Novant Health, say they are seeing a similar pattern.

“I know that we are vaccinating patients outside of this county. I’ve had patients drive a good way to get here to get their vaccine,” Caldwell said.

County health departments are not denying anyone an appointment based on where they live. Health leaders say they are here to serve everyone.