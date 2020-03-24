Patient in isolation at High Point Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Wake Forest Baptist Health has now identified the first patient admitted to one of its hospitals to test positive for COVID-19, according to Joe McCloskey, of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The patient is doing well in isolation at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center, McCloskey said.

Public health authorities are aware and are contacting potential contacts of the patient.

"In the coming weeks, we expect to see more patients admitted to hospitals in the region who test positive for COVID-19," McCloskey said in an email.

More than 470 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Tuesday afternoon.