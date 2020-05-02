Pastor memorializes each of the thousands of COVID-19 victims in his state with a white flag

GREENWICH, Conn. — A pastor in Connecticut is planting white flags on his church’s property for each person who has died from COVID-19 in the state.

Patrick Collins of First Congregational Church in Greenwich, Connecticut keeps adding flags as the death toll continues to grow.

He says he hopes it sends a message to the families and friends who can’t gather for funerals: that the victims are not forgotten, and they are not just a statistic.

He says it serves as a reminder that we’re all in this together, and we’re all experiencing loss.

As of Friday afternoon, with 2,257 victims, Connecticut has the sixth largest death toll in the US from COVID-19.