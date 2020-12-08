Parents react as Guilford County Schools brings some students back to classrooms

GUILFORD COUNTY N.C. — Coronavirus cases are on the climb across North Carolina. Guilford County is still among many counties in the COVID-19 red zone. This week Guilford County Schools students are back to class for in-person learning.

“So at what risk are we willing to expose our family if someone in his class gets sick,” said parent Yolanda Snider.

It’s a decision she has to make daily for her second grader.

“He’s frustrated, angry, having outbursts, not sleeping well, it’s just a mess because they’re constantly changing it,” she said.

Guilford County School Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes says it’s tough on them too.

“All of this is a wait-and-see,” she said. “We try not to make decisions too far in advance because things are so unpredictable.”

Snider understands the fine line but said being in class is the only option for her seven-year-old son who has autism.

“We tried home-schooling. It didn’t work. We’ve done the virtual online school. It doesn’t work,” said Snider. “At this point, from a legal standpoint, the only option I have is to send him to school.”

Over the past two weeks, Guilford County health officials report a 9.3% positivity rate for coronavirus testing. It’s one of several metrics school leaders consider when deciding how students will learn.

“If the numbers are so high now, why are we not taking into that account?” said Snider. “Why are we still taking children en masse to the school buildings.”

“The health metrics is a very alarming one,” said Hayes.

Learning loss is also alarming to school board leaders. This week, kindergarten through second grade students will undergo state-mandated assessments to see how much their education is slipping during this pandemic.

“It’s not a competition about trying to look at student learning, student learning loss,” said Hayes. “Doing our best to consider multiple, multiple metrics.”

The evaluations must be done in-person.

“They will stagger students in,” she said. “The sanitation protocols will be followed. There will be a small number of students that they will asses at a particular time.”

Older students will take the assessment it in January, like Renee David’s daughter who’s in middle school.

“I think it could be all over the board,” David said.

Guilford County Schools COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 46 active cases among staff members, eight of those cases were reported in December