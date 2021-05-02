Parents organize off campus prom for Eastern Alamance High School juniors and seniors

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting cancellations of all proms from the Alamance-Burlington School System for the second year, some students were still able to celebrate.

A group of Eastern Alamance High School senior moms organized a private prom and invited all juniors and seniors.

EAHS senior Chase Fleisher was disappointed high school wasn’t ending up like she’d hoped.

“I ordered my dress from last year’s prom. I never had the chance to wear it,” Fleisher said.

Like many in her class all across the country, she missed out on her junior prom.

“Devastating for me. It’s the one moment you think of your entire life,” Fleisher said.

A group of EAHS moms decided to make prom happen.

“Those of us who have passed this milestone, it’s an important memory to have. It was important to a lot of us that these kids were able to have this memory but also be able to do this is a safe manner,” said Melissa Moricle, Fleisher’s mother.

As the mothers searched for affordable venues, they reached out to a group known for their work to improve the community

“The Hawfield Civitan’s fully took on hosting the event, and we are extremely thankful,” Moricle said.

“When some parents came to us saying…how much they were missing out, it was no brainer for us to get involved,” said Dorcas Austin, secretary of the Hawfield’s Civitan Club.

Seniors like Fleisher can now create lifelong memories.

“It was just going to be another year. I’ll finish school, head on to college and that’s it. Now that we get to have this, it’s so great because it’s a senior thing. It’s things that you can do to make your year special,” Fleisher said.

About 140 juniors and seniors attended the event.