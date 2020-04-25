Parade reunites families with loved ones in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It was impossible not to smile watching the reunion between families and their loved ones at the Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington.

Friday evening residents sat out front while dozens of cars passed by, showering them with love.

The staff at the retirement home made it their mission to bring loved ones back together at a distance.

“I hadn’t seen here in a long time because of this stuff, and I just can’t wait to see her. I want to see her,” said Vickie James, whose sister lives at Brookstone Retirement Center.

Social distancing guidelines haven’t made it easy on families.

“Everyday that she’s been here, there’s not been a day that I haven’t thought about her or called and checked on her to see how she is doing,” said Sharon Davis, whose mother lives at Brookstone Retirement Center.

Friday’s family parade was a chance to lift everyone’s spirits.

“I just think it’s a wonderful thing that they are doing here, and we are glad to be a part of it,” said Brenda Ward, whose family friend lives at Brookstone Retirement Center.