Over 99% of Cone Health staff vaccinated; 68 workers leave over vaccine requirement

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 99% of Cone Health team members have complied with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all staff, according to a Cone Health news release.

The announcement comes as more than 90% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide are unvaccinated.

Of Cone Health’s 13,000 team members, 68 chose not to receive the vaccine and therefore have voluntarily left the organization.

Team members were given until Oct. 1 to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

All staff were required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 7.

Those who have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine still have until Oct. 28 to receive their second dose.

“We know that this was not an easy decision for some of our team members,” Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said. “We respect diversity of thought and religious beliefs, and we are grateful that so many of our dedicated staff have decided to remain a vital part of our team as we continue to make patient health and safety our top priority.”