Outer Banks counties announce date for reopening to visitors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three counties on North Carolina’s tourist-reliant Outer Banks have announced plans to lift coronavirus-related visitor restrictions.

Officials in Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing restrictions on entry for visitors will be lifted at noon on Saturday, May 16.

According to the statement, reopening to visitors on that date will allow local businesses, attractions, and accommodation providers time to follow the new business operating requirements put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

Officials are also reminding potential visitors to observe restrictions such as social distancing because the pandemic is not over.