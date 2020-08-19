Oregon to give one-time $500 relief payments to residents experiencing financial struggles amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in Oregon will get a $500 one-time emergency relief payment as Congress stalls in talks about issuing a second stimulus payment, KOIN reports.

“With such a huge jump in unemployment, some people are still waiting for their benefits,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “We know $500 isn’t going to solve all of these problems, but if we can help a family buy groceries for the month, pay for child care, or cover an unexpected repair, it’s worth it.”

Oregon’s Legislative Emergency Board set aside $35 million back in July with the intention of giving it to people in the state struggling during the pandemic.

KOIN reports that the state is giving out the payments at more than 150 locations throughout the state to Oregon residents who are 18 years old or older and can prove their identity and in-state address. They must also be able to demonstrate a severe financial hardship caused by coronavirus-related executive orders and must have received no more than $4,000 a month before taxes in the time leading up to the pandemic. People who have received all of the unemployment payments they are owed do not qualify.

This relief is a joint effort of Oregon Legislature, Oregon Department of Administrative Services, Umpqua Bank, Columbia Bank and the Northwest Oregon Credit Union Association.

For more information, visit the Oregon’s EmergencyChecks website or call 211.