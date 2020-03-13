Orange County, Durham, Chapel Hill schools closed in response to coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused events to be postponed or canceled across central North Carolina, according to WNCN.
Schools and school systems impacted:
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools made March 16-18 optional teacher workdays with spring now beginning on March 19 and lasting through March 27.
- Durham Public Schools will close to students on March 16 and will provide more information about distance learning, meals for children, and other concerns on March 13
- Orange County Schools will close March 16 through April 3 with plans to reopen April 6.
University schedules modified:
- All UNC System schools will move most classes to online instruction by March 20
- Duke suspended on-campus classes until further notice
- North Carolina State University canceled classes for the week beginning March 16
- Spring break extended until March 20 at the University of Mount Olive. Effective March 23, all seated courses will move online until further notice.
Events canceled:
- NCAA March Madness and other winter and spring championships are canceled
- ACC Tournament
- All events scheduled for March 13-15 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
- Beginning March 13, all Town of Cary events with an expected attendance of 100 or more people are “canceled, postponed, or modified until further notice”
- The Harlem Globetrotters tour stop at PNC Arena is canceled
- Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- The Raleigh Convention Center Boat Show is canceled
- Pot of Gold 5K in Knightdale postponed until June 6
- 2020 Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon/Altra Half Marathon
- All-American Marathon in Fayetteville
Events postponed or modified:
- Art in Bloom at the North Carolina Museum of Art has been postponed
- The Carolina Mudcats have delayed the start of their season
- NBA season suspended
- NHL season postponed
- XFL season postponed
- NCFC and NCFC Youth season suspended
- The MLB season has delayed the start of its season
- Michael Bublé postpones March 20 concert at PNC Arena