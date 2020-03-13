Watch Now
Orange County, Durham, Chapel Hill schools closed in response to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused events to be postponed or canceled across central North Carolina, according to WNCN.

Schools and school systems impacted:

  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools made March 16-18 optional teacher workdays with spring now beginning on March 19 and lasting through March 27.
  • Durham Public Schools will close to students on March 16 and will provide more information about distance learning, meals for children, and other concerns on March 13
  • Orange County Schools will close March 16 through April 3 with plans to reopen April 6.

University schedules modified:

  • All UNC System schools will move most classes to online instruction by March 20
  • Duke suspended on-campus classes until further notice
  • North Carolina State University canceled classes for the week beginning March 16
  • Spring break extended until March 20 at the University of Mount Olive. Effective March 23, all seated courses will move online until further notice.

Events canceled:

  • NCAA March Madness and other winter and spring championships are canceled
  • ACC Tournament
  • All events scheduled for March 13-15 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
  • Beginning March 13, all Town of Cary events with an expected attendance of 100 or more people are “canceled, postponed, or modified until further notice”
  • The Harlem Globetrotters tour stop at PNC Arena is canceled
  • Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
  • The Raleigh Convention Center Boat Show is canceled
  • Pot of Gold 5K in Knightdale postponed until June 6
  • 2020 Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon/Altra Half Marathon
  • All-American Marathon in Fayetteville

Events postponed or modified:

  • Art in Bloom at the North Carolina Museum of Art has been postponed
  • The Carolina Mudcats have delayed the start of their season
  • NBA season suspended
  • NHL season postponed
  • XFL season postponed
  • NCFC and NCFC Youth season suspended
  • The MLB season has delayed the start of its season
  • Michael Bublé postpones March 20 concert at PNC Arena
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

