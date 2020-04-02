Oprah Winfrey to donate $10 million towards helping families amid coronavirus crisis

Oprah speaks onstage during ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour’ presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey is donating a massive $10 million to help families, among other things, keep bread on the table as more and more people find themselves in unemployment.

She says $1 million of that money will go toward America’s Food Fund, which was launched by chef Jose Andres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, as well as Leonardi DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” Winfrey said in a tweet. “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity.”

.@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @LeoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. pic.twitter.com/O5hl9J8FDi — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020