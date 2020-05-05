One in five Wendy’s is out of beef, analyst says

Remember the Wendy’s ad campaign “Where’s the Beef?”

Well, now the fast food giant is asking the question for real.

One in five Wendy’s is out of beef as the nation faces a meat shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,000 of the chain’s 5,500 US locations are not serving any hamburgers or beef-based items, according to analysis by Stephens financial firm.

Wendy’s is more exposed to the shortage because it its reliance on fresh beef compared with its competitors.

The company said supply levels have been tight and some menu items might be “temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment.”

The reason for the meat shortage is that many suppliers have temporarily shuttered factories due to employees contracting the coronavirus.