Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of Oklahoma urged the public to take precautions against the coronavirus after he tested positive, KFOR reports.

Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke during a Zoom meeting with the Oklahoma Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye and announced his diagnosis.

The governor was tested Tuesday. He is now quarantining at home.

Stitt said that he is experiencing aches. Overall, however, he says he feels fine and could be asymptomatic, KFOR reports.

The governor says he hopes his own positive test serves to encourage others to get tested and take steps to avoid contracting the virus, such as washing hands and social distancing.

KFOR reports this news conference followed Oklahoma’s largest spike in case numbers.

Tuesday morning’s data showed a 993-case increase, to 21,738 cases, within 24 hours.

Oklahoma is reporting 546 people in the hospital and 428 dead.