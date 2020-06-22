Ohio school district shuts down buildings after students contract coronavirus during Myrtle Beach trip

People walk and gather along the beach on the morning of May 23, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

BELLAIRE, Ohio — An Ohio school district is shutting down extracurricular activities after a group of graduating seniors returned from a Myrtle Beach trip with the coronavirus, WTRF reports.

Bellaire Schools does not know the exact number of students involved, but Superintendent Darren Jenkins said the group included underclassmen and alumni.

“It’s a rite of passage–but this year the kids came home with more than sand in their shorts–they got COVID 19,” Jenkins said, according to WTRF.

The school district responded by suspending all extracurricular activites and closing buildings.

The school district plans to deep clean facilities before reopening the buildings.