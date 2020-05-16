Officials say puppy scams have skyrocketed during coronavirus pandemic

If you’re planning on adopting a puppy while staying at home, make sure it’s legitimate.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams where people advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.

Scammers convince would-be-owners to provide the money up front or make excuses about why they can’t see the pet in person.

A woman reported losing more than $1,000 to two different puppy scammers in April.

To avoid these scams, don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person and avoid wiring money or using a cash app or gift card.

And consider reaching out to a local animal shelter.