Officials say puppy scams have skyrocketed during coronavirus pandemic

If you’re planning on adopting a puppy while staying at home, make sure it’s legitimate.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams where people advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.
Scammers convince would-be-owners to provide the money up front or make excuses about why they can’t see the pet in person.
A woman reported losing more than $1,000 to two different puppy scammers in April.
To avoid these scams, don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person and avoid wiring money or using a cash app or gift card.
And consider reaching out to a local animal shelter.