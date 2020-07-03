Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health has issued an Emergency Travel Order that directs travelers returning to Chicago from states experiencing COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine for 14 days.

The order will go into effect at O’Hare and Midway on Monday at 12:01 a.m. It applies to states that have a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

The order applies to anyone traveling into Chicago as their final designation from a designated state. It includes both Chicago residents returning from visiting a designated state and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.

As of data on July 2, the following states are included in the order:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Violators are subject to fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.

“Like every action we have taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis, this decision was difficult but necessary in order to ensure the continued health and safety of Chicago’s residents and businesses,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Our success in staying ahead of this pandemic underscores our commitment to following the data of this disease, prioritizing saving lives, and working collaboratively with health officials, businesses and other stakeholders as we safely reopen our city’s economy. This emergency order will not only help contain the local spread of COVID-19 and preserve the positive progress we’ve made, it will also serve to prevent further spread nationwide and support the efforts of officials in other cities and states.”

While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, other parts of the country are seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall is setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases. Officials cited New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as states that have decided to take the same approach.

869 new cases of coronavirus and 36 additional deaths were reported in Illinois on Thursday.