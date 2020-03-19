Officials address first case of coronavirus in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- More cases of the coronavirus are being reported across the country and in the Piedmont Triad.

On Thursday morning, Davidson County health officials announced the first case of the virus in the county.

FOX8 is told the patient is someone who traveled outside of North Carolina, but within the U.S., and that the person is in isolation and getting treatment.

Hours later, county leaders declared a State of Emergency.

Officials tell FOX8 this is something they've been planning and waiting for and are urging everyone to be more proactive and help limit the spread of the virus.

"We don't recognize a lot of the logistics that go on in the Triad in our daily lives," Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said.

He's proud of his rural community.

"You think of yourself as a small community. But you don't realize how international you really are," Clark said.

The spread of the coronavirus is a reminder: no city is isolated from the outside world.

"Goods and services are moving around, with trucks and truck drivers… they're visiting other communities and then they come back," he explained

Thursday afternoon, Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz addressed the first case of the coronavirus via an online video.

"COVID-19 is spreading across North Carolina. At this time, the state is telling us they do believe there is person-to-person transmission occurring," she said. "It's essential that individuals follow the CDC recommendations to protect themselves. We should limit leaving home to essential functions."

"We just need to take precautions and do what we can. But at the same time, life has got to go on as well. You can't allow things to hold you in fear, but you've got to use some wisdom," Jeff Smith said.

Smith owns the Black Chicken Coffee Shop, where workers are adapting every day.

"Everything here right now is carry-out," he said.

Smith is doing his part to keep everyday life normal, including delivering coffees to the local hospital.

"I gotta remember to keep my chin up and keep going, and realizing things will work out eventually," he said.

Smith realizes the impact of the coronavirus in the community is just beginning.

"So if we have more cases in Davidson County, we'll just deal with it," he said.

FOX8 is told the place of employer for the person who did test positive for the coronavirus has been informed.

Health officials are working to contact everyone who was in contact with the patient to make sure they're taking the necessary precautions.