Nurse recovers from COVID-19 after battling virus for a month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – After a nearly month-long battle with the coronavirus, ER nurse Meghan Harpole is on the road to recovery.

“I thought I would be better like that, but it is lingering on,” Harpole said. “It’s a serious virus. It wants you dead.”

Harpole, 43, tested positive for COVID-19 four times since her symptoms started March 26. Last week, she got her first negative result and will be tested again Monday.

Harpole says her road to recovery was a long one.

After fending of the virus for a little over two weeks at home, Harpole thought she was getting better. However, her symptoms started to worsen unexpectedly, sending her to hospital.

“Then on day 20 is when I crashed and burned and ended up in the hospital with the low oxygen, and I was hypoxic,” Harpole said.

Harpole only spent one night in the hospital so she could come home to her son Gentry, 13, who also had symptoms. She was allowed to continue her treatment at home with portable oxygen and antibiotics.

Before she got sick, Harpole worked as an assistant nurse manager in an emergency room and assumed she had a low risk of getting the virus.

“I’m young. I’m healthy. I’m active. I don’t have any comorbidities. If I get it, I’ll have mild flu like symptoms,” Harpole thought.

However, her symptoms were much more severe and included fever, vomiting and a painful cough she could feel in her bones. The most worrying symptom for Harpole was the loss of oxygen that sent her to the hospital. She noticed the levels dropping when checking her oxygen at home.

“The scariest part that I don’t think people understand is – if they have it, and they’re super sick, they don’t realize and cannot tell that they’re oxygen level is low. And by the time they may even realize it, it’s almost too late,” Harpole said.

She believes her discovery likely saved her from ventilator treatment. She also credits power yoga headstands with helping her cough up lung secretions.

With the worst likely behind her, Harpole’s been thanking those who helped her heal mentally.

“People were coming over, leaving me messages on the sidewalk, dropping cards and notes, sending me texts, just giving me so much love and support,” Harpole said.

Harpole said even light exercise can be difficult for her now, and she’s worried about the lasting effects the virus will have on her body. She’s also concerned that she could be susceptible to a potential resurgence of COVID-19 this fall.

She plans to donate her plasma in hopes of helping others recover from the virus.