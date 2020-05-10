Nurse dies 2 weeks after rushing into room to save COVID-19 patient without N95 mask

LOS ANGELES — A nurse in Los Angeles died two weeks after rushing to treat a man who had stopped breathing without wearing an N95 mask, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Celia Marcos, 61, was on the ward she oversaw at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center when a COVID-19 patient stopped breathing.

Her face was covered with a thin surgical mask. Her colleagues say that holding off on treating the patient to get an N95 mask would have wasted precious time.

Marcos knew that breathing treatments such as the chest compressions the patient needed would likely release virus particles into the air.

If the particles landed on her face or clothing, she would face a high risk of catching COVID-19.

She raced into the room to treat the patient and died two weeks later.