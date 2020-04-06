Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina surges past 3,000; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has passed 3,000 as of 6 p.m. on Monday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. In North Carolina, 48 people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday evening, there are 330,891 coronavirus cases in the United States and 8,910 deaths.

The Davidson County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in the county on Monday.

"The individual did have underlying medical conditions and was also considered to be high-risk

based on their age, late 80s. To respect the privacy of the family, no further information about the individual will be released," health officials said.

Forsyth County on Monday reported 10 new cases. The county now has 99 cases.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alamance County: 20

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 1

Davidson County: 63 (1 death)

Davie County: 20 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 99 (2 death)

Guilford County: 104 (4 deaths)

Montgomery County: 10 (1 death)

Randolph County: 33 (1 death)

Rockingham County: 6 (1 death)

Stokes County: 8

Surry County: 3

Wilkes County: 4 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 9