Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 5,380; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 5,381 as of 9 p.m. Wednesday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 132 people have died.

One new case and one new death were reported in Forsyth County on Wednesday. The patient was in their 80s and had several underlying medical conditions. The county’s total case count is 124.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Alamance County: 43

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 3

Chatham County: 77

Davidson County: 90 (2 deaths)

Davie County: 23 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 124 (4 deaths)

Guilford County: 151 (10 deaths)

Montgomery County: 16 (1 death)

Randolph County: 60 (2 deaths)

Rockingham County: 15 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 10

Surry County: 10

Wilkes County: 4 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 11 (1 death)