Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 12,750; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 12,758 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 477 people have died. About 515 people are currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 128 (3 death)

Alleghany County: 7

Caswell County: 36

Chatham County: 412 (11 deaths)

Davidson County: 186 (9 deaths)

Davie County: 31 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 308 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 507 (35 deaths)

Montgomery County: 41 (2 death)

Randolph County: 275 (4 deaths)

Rockingham County: 34 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 439 (24 deaths)

Stokes County: 10

Surry County: 20 (1 death)

Wilkes County: 147 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 27 (1 death)

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter