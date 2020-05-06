Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 12,750; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 12,758 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 477 people have died. About 515 people are currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 128 (3 death)

Alleghany County: 7

Caswell County: 36

Chatham County: 412 (11 deaths)

Davidson County: 186 (9 deaths)

Davie County: 31 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 308 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 507 (35 deaths)

Montgomery County: 41 (2 death)

Randolph County: 275 (4 deaths)

Rockingham County: 34 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 439 (24 deaths)

Stokes County: 10

Surry County: 20 (1 death)

Wilkes County: 147 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 27 (1 death)