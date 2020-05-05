Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 11,840; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 11,848 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 430 people have died. About 500 people are currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 128 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 6

Caswell County: 32

Chatham County: 383 (10 deaths)

Davidson County: 179 (9 deaths)

Davie County: 31 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 271 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 443 (31 deaths)

Montgomery County: 36 (2 death)

Randolph County: 242 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 27 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 392 (24 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 16 (1 death)

Wilkes County: 115 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 24 (1 death)