Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 11,840; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 11,848 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In North Carolina, 430 people have died. About 500 people are currently hospitalized.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:
Alamance County: 128 (1 death)
Alleghany County: 6
Caswell County: 32
Chatham County: 383 (10 deaths)
Davidson County: 179 (9 deaths)
Davie County: 31 (2 deaths)
Forsyth County: 271 (5 deaths)
Guilford County: 443 (31 deaths)
Montgomery County: 36 (2 death)
Randolph County: 242 (3 deaths)
Rockingham County: 27 (2 deaths)
Rowan County: 392 (24 deaths)
Stokes County: 11
Surry County: 16 (1 death)
Wilkes County: 115 (1 death)
Yadkin County: 24 (1 death)