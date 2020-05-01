Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 10,500; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 10,509 as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 378 people have died. About 550 people are currently hospitalized.

Alamance County: 116 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 3

Caswell County: 22

Chatham County: 316 (8 deaths)

Davidson County: 166 (8 deaths)

Davie County: 30 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 242 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 381 (28 deaths)

Montgomery County: 38 (2 death)

Randolph County: 205 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 26 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 13

Wilkes County: 49 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 17 (1 death)

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

