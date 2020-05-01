Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 10,700; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 10,762 as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 405 people have died. About 550 people are currently hospitalized.

Alamance County: 109 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 3

Caswell County: 22

Chatham County: 316 (8 deaths)

Davidson County: 166 (8 deaths)

Davie County: 30 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 242 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 381 (28 deaths)

Montgomery County: 38 (2 death)

Randolph County: 205 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 26 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 13

Wilkes County: 49 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 17 (1 death)