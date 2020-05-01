Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 10,700; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 10,762 as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.
In North Carolina, 405 people have died. About 550 people are currently hospitalized.
Alamance County: 109 (1 death)
Alleghany County: 3
Caswell County: 22
Chatham County: 316 (8 deaths)
Davidson County: 166 (8 deaths)
Davie County: 30 (2 deaths)
Forsyth County: 242 (5 deaths)
Guilford County: 381 (28 deaths)
Montgomery County: 38 (2 death)
Randolph County: 205 (3 deaths)
Rockingham County: 26 (2 deaths)
Stokes County: 11
Surry County: 13
Wilkes County: 49 (1 death)
Yadkin County: 17 (1 death)