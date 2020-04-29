Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 10,000; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 10,092 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.
In North Carolina, 379 people have died. About 550 people are currently hospitalized.
Alamance County: 95 (1 death)
Alleghany County: 2
Caswell County: 19
Chatham County: 287 (6 deaths)
Davidson County: 166 (8 deaths)
Davie County: 29 (2 deaths)
Forsyth County: 194 (5 deaths)
Guilford County: 357 (23 deaths)
Montgomery County: 34 (1 death)
Randolph County: 168 (3 deaths)
Rockingham County: 25 (2 deaths)
Stokes County: 11
Surry County: 13
Wilkes County: 26 (1 death)
Yadkin County: 17 (1 death)