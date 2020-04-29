Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 10,000; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 10,092 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 379 people have died. About 550 people are currently hospitalized.

Alamance County: 95 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 19

Chatham County: 287 (6 deaths)

Davidson County: 166 (8 deaths)

Davie County: 29 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 194 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 357 (23 deaths)

Montgomery County: 34 (1 death)

Randolph County: 168 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 25 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 13

Wilkes County: 26 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 17 (1 death)