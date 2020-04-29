Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina now at 9,739; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 9,739 as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 361 people have died. About 463 people are currently hospitalized.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Outside of the Piedmont Triad, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,519. Wake County is reporting 776 and Durham 702.

Alamance County: 94 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 18

Chatham County: 274 (6 deaths)

Davidson County: 166 (7 deaths)

Davie County: 29 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 183 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 345 (23 deaths)

Montgomery County: 32 (1 death)

Randolph County: 154 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 24 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 12

Wilkes County: 22 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 15 (1 death)