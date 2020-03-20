Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina now at 134; US cases top 13,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 134 as of Thursday evening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Thursday afternoon, there are more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in United States and 150 deaths.

CNN reports that the number of U.S. cases has topped 13,000 with at least 193 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Buncombe County - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Craven County - 1

Cumberland County - 2

Davidson County - 1

Durham County - 35

Forsyth County - 4

Guilford County - 3

Harnett County - 6

Hoke County - 1

Iredell County - 2

Johnston County - 2

Lincoln County - 1

Mecklenburg County - 32

Moore County - 2

New Hanover County - 1

Onslow County - 1

Pitt County - 1

Sampson County - 1

Union County - 2

Wake County - 25

Watauga County - 2

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 2