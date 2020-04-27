Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina nears 9,000; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 8,994 as of 7:30 a.m. Monday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 325 people have died. About 455 people are currently hospitalized.

The Randolph County Public Health Department is reporting the third COVID-19 associated death.

The individual died on Saturday, and was in their 50s and had multiple underlying health conditions.

Below are the following counties in the Piedmont Triad and FOX8 viewing area that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Outside of the Piedmont Triad, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 1,482. Wake County is reporting 663 and Durham 546.

Alamance County: 82 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 2

Caswell County: 16

Chatham County: 240 (6 deaths)

Davidson County: 156 (4 deaths)

Davie County: 29 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 153 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 304 (19 deaths)

Montgomery County: 21 (1 death)

Randolph County: 128 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 24 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 11

Surry County: 12

Wilkes County: 21 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 12 (1 death)