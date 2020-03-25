Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina at 508; national numbers hit 44,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 508 as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Tuesday afternoon, there are 44,183 coronavirus cases in United States and 544 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Alamance County - 3

Bertie County - 3

Brunswick County - 10

Buncombe County - 8

Burke County - 2

Cabarrus County - 12

Caldwell County - 1

Carteret County - 5

Catawba County - 4

Chatham County - 3

Cherokee County - 4

Craven County - 3

Cumberland County - 5

Davidson County - 3

Davie County - 1

Duplin County - 1

Durham County - 74

Franklin County - 5

Forsyth County - 14

Gaston County - 4

Granville County - 1

Guilford County - 16

Harnett County - 9

Henderson County - 2

Hertford County - 1

Hoke County - 2

Hyde County - 1

Iredell County - 9

Jackson County - 1

Johnston County - 4

Lee County - 1

Lenoir County - 1

Lincoln County - 1

McDowell County - 2

Mecklenburg County - 142

Moore County - 2

Montgomery County - 1

Nash County - 4

New Hanover County - 9

Northampton County - 1

Onslow County - 3

Orange County - 11

Pasquotank County - 1

Pitt County - 5

Randolph County - 2

Robeson County - 2

Rowan County - 6

Sampson County - 1

Scotland County - 1

Stanly County - 1

Transylvania County - 1

Union County - 13

Vance County - 2

Wake County - 73

Watauga County - 3

Wayne County - 2

Wilson County - 6