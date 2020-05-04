Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina at 11,848; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 11,848 as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 430 people have died. About 500 people are currently hospitalized.

Forsyth County health officials reported 16 new cases Saturday.

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift commented, “At least half of the cases reported today continue to be connected with the Tyson plant in Wilkesboro.”

Alamance County: 128 (1 death)

Alleghany County: 6

Caswell County: 32

Chatham County: 383 (10 deaths)

Davidson County: 179 (9 deaths)

Davie County: 31 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 271 (5 deaths)

Guilford County: 443 (31 deaths)

Montgomery County: 36 (2 death)

Randolph County: 242 (3 deaths)

Rockingham County: 27 (2 deaths)

Stokes County: 10

Surry County: 16 (1 death)

Wilkes County: 115 (1 death)

Yadkin County: 24 (1 death)