Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus virus in New York state rises to 76

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state has risen to 76.

Twenty-one new cases have been identified, 11 of which have been reported in New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the figures Saturday and declared a state of emergency.

During a press conference, Cuomo said that at least 10 of New York's coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

"We have now been testing around the clock as you know, we are aggressively testing, following up leads because we want to find this many people who test positive so we can get them out of circulation," Cuomo said.

Overall, the US has 16 deaths from the novel coronavirus strain, including 13 in the state of Washington and one in California.

Governor Roy Cooper says North Carolina is in desperate need for more supplies promised by the federal government to test for COVID-19.

In one week two North Carolinians presumptively tested positive for novel coronavirus, and state health officials say they expect more positive cases in the coming weeks.

According to state health officials, 19 people have been tested for coronavirus in North Carolina.

“We know that it’s important to get people tested. North Carolina and other states need more tests kits from the CDC,” Cooper said Friday.

Cooper said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, as well as federal health officials urging them to send more supplies.