Now Open: FEMA mass vaccination site at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro embarks on first full day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the first full day for the FEMA mass vaccination site now open at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro.

The site ran a test run with 500 vaccinations on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, if all appointments are honored, 3,000 more people will be vaccinated by day’s end.

The site is set up so that half of the appointments are inside the building where the former Dillards has been converted into a temporary pharmacy. The other half won’t even need to get out of their cars.

FEMA is coordinating the event with the help of service members from the Air Force and National Guard. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Emergency Management, are also coordinating and staffing the event.

The site is scheduled to remain open seven days a week for eight weeks.

The first three weeks will be first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by three weeks of second doses.

The final two weeks are expected to be the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The federal government is providing the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment from the Centers for Disease Control.

The decision to include Greensboro was based on a CDC/FEMA framework aiming to target those most vulnerable, said Andy Slavitt, senior advisory of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team.. The CDC framework takes into consideration socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation, among other factors.

Four Seasons was chosen in particular because the location has sufficient parking and is accessible via public transportation.

Anyone qualified and interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at GSOMassVax.org.