Novant Health to resume non-emergency surgeries, appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health surgeons will begin taking on non-emergency surgeries after a temporary pause due to the pandemic, according to a news release.

Novant Health halted all non-time-sensitive and non-emergency surgeries on March 18.

The healthcare system plans to resume those surgeries on May 4. Any appointments previously delayed will be rescheduled by phasing in unites beginning with pediatric well checks, chronic disease and acute issue visits.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus in our communities, some of our patients have delayed seeking care out of an abundance of caution,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Putting off care indefinitely is simply not good for our patients – and in some cases, deadly. We urge our community to seek the care they need. At the advice of our physicians, and on behalf of our patients who need care, we have thoughtfully decided to resume some of these services.”

Novant Health says the number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 in Novant Health facilities has “stabilized.”

The healthcare system will continue to offer and encourage virtual care options when possible.